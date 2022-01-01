The Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has expressed appreciation to the LEADERSHIP Media Group for its support in the year 2021.

MOSIEND, a grassroots mass mobilisation organisation, was established on March 21,1993 to push for justice, equity and fairness from the military government for the Izon ethnic nationality in the Niger Delta region.

The organization is also seeking environmental justice for environmental pollution resulting from exploration activities of multinational oil firms, while advocating for resource ownership and self determination.

It expressed appreciation to the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his Delta and Bayelsa counterparts, Ifeanyi Okowa and Duoye Diri for their support to the organization during the year.

The group, in a Christmas and New Year message which was made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend in Port Harcourt by its president, Kennedy Tonjo West, thanked LEADERSHIP Media Group for providing media coverage for the organization.

