Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has given Exxon Mobil a 14-day ultimatum to stop all operations in Akwa Ibom State for appealing the judgement of the High Court which directed it to pay N82billion to communities in Ibeno local government areas and environs which were affected by its oil spillage or face the wrath of the group.

In a statement signed by vice chairman of Akwa Ibom State chapter of the group, Comrade Dimieari Pepple, which was made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, MOSIEND said it is saddening to observe that ExxonMobil rather than paying for the great damage it has done to the aquatic life, choose to spend all that sum going from one court to another in order to evade payment.

The group said, “Based on the above understanding, MOSIEND in its decisive resolution agreed never to fold its hands and watch ExxonMobil proceed with its habitual and clandestine manner of damaging our land and aquatic life without quantum compensation.

“Consequent upon this mischievous approach of Exxon Mobil, MOSIEND hereby gives 14 days ultimatum to Exxon Mobil to stop work and other activities pending when the case in appeal court is determined.

“ExxonMobil should, as a matter of concern, abide by this order to avert the unforeseen consequences of actions that will follow. MOSIEND will not tolerate this callousness anymore.”

The group said failure to comply with the 14 days ultimatum which would expire on the 8th day of August, 2021, MOSIEND would mobilise its units, clans, chapters, national and sister ethnic organisations including militants alike to shut down ExxonMobil operations at the Eket Terminal, ensuring that nobody enters into the company.

The group urged all local and foreign workers to vacate the terminal for their own safety and called on the governor of Akwa Ibom State Udom Emmanuel, minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, the immediate past minister of state for petroleum resources Dr Ibe Kachikwu and Mr Odein Ajumogobia (SAN) who are illustrious sons of the region to prevail on the company to as a matter of urgency engage the local government, the king and good people of Ibeno that are grossly affected for discussions and prompt compensations.