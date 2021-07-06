Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has advised the federal government not to underestimate the threat of the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) to resume attacks on oil facilities in the region.

MOSIEND national president, Kennedy West, who gave the advice while speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, urged the government to take the bold step and dialogue with the people of Niger Delta.

West said: “We urge the federal government to take a bold decision to dialogue with the Niger Delta people as the threat by the Niger Delta Avengers should not be downplayed or undermined.

“We can recall how the Avengers group brought the federal government to their knees as they saw to the crippling of the country’s economy through the deliberate destruction of oil installations across the region.

“This led to various negotiations and peace talk by the federal government through the former minister of state for petroleum resources Dr Ibe Kachikwu and Niger Delta Elders culminating in the 16 point demands presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by PANDEF in July, 2016 that led to the ceasefire.

“Five years down the line what has the Federal Government done to the demand, other than endangering the lives of the elders and leaders of the region who stakeout their necks to mediate, believing that the federal government will be sincere and true to their word.

“In as much as MOSIEND and other groups in the region are strongly appealing to the Avengers to reconsider their threats and seek windows of dialogue and negotiations because of the environmental hazard associated with the actions other than that there is no justifiable reason to call their threats to a halt,” he said.