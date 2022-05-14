The Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the immediate-past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and other ministers that just resigned from the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

MOSIEND in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by its acting chairman, Comrade Marvin Kofi Thompson yesterday, said it would assist the anti-graft agency to investigate the huge financial rascality in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The statement reads in part: “MOSIEND will like to guide EFCC to investigate the financial misappropriation under the Professor K Pondi and Barr Akwa Effiong Okon administrations as both administration was marred with corruption, high handedness and, financial crimes.

“It is on record that Niger Delta region witnessed gross setbacks as it relates to development in the roles of NDDC. Niger Delta region had obviously witnessed development standstill or dark age under the administration of Goodwill Akpabio as a minister because of the manipulative tendencies of the Akwa Ibom State politician.”

The group, which challenged Akpabio to come out clean and explain how NDDC budgets were expensed under his administration, advised him to account to Nigerians how the N799 billion of 2020-2021 budget was used under his care.