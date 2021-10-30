The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), has faulted the recent visit of some leaders of the Ogoni ethnic nationality, to President Muhammad Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

MOSOP, in a communique released at the end of its two-day central steering committee meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, described the visit as sham, saying it was designed and executed to hoodwink unsuspecting Ogoni leaders on the delegation to give credit to the political and economic interests of those behind the visit.

The communique, which was signed by Prince Biira and Young Nkpah, President and Publicity Secretary of MOSOP respectively, accused the President of KAGOTE, Hon. Emma Deeyah, of conniving with some Abuja-based politicians to use the visit to facilitate the handover of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 to an indigenous oil firm that represents their business interests.

It said: “The Central Committee condemned and described the visit which was shrouded in secrecy as a sham, designed and executed to hoodwink unsuspecting Ogoni leaders on the delegation to give credit to, and legitimise the masked criminal intent of advancing the political and economic interests of those behind the visit.

“It hailed the position taken by the President of MOSOP, Prince Biira, who, upon confirmation of the ploy by some Abuja based politicians, KAGOTE president and their collaborators to use the visit to facilitate the handover of OML 11 to an indigenous oil firm that represents their business interest, protested and refused to join the delegation to the State House.

“It however condemned the attempt by the KAGOTE president to undermine MOSOP and asked him to render an unalloyed apology to the organisation or face corresponding consequence.”

The communique stated that although MOSOP was not opposed to resumption of oil production in Ogoni land, the people of the area were opposed to the primitive and conflict laden approach being adopted.

It reads: “While we are not opposed to resumption of oil production in Ogoni, we are totally opposed to the primitive and conflict laden approach being adopted. We insist that for oil extraction to resume, it must be preceded by a broad based consultation and agreements reached with the people.

“The committee rejects the confirmed understanding between NNPC, NPDC and some top Abuja based politicians and their collaborators to sublet OML 11 to Sahara Energy, which represents the economic interest of the aforementioned groups.

“It vowed to mobilise the people to resist any attempt by any company to enter Ogoni through the back door to explore and exploit our oil and gas resources without our social licence.”