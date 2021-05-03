By Abubakar Yunusa, Abuja

A beauty pageant platform dedicated to helping young girls discover their talent, Most Gorgeous Girl Nigeria (MGGN), has been unveiled.

The chief executive officer of the MGGN, Grace Ene, while speaking on Monday in Abuja during the unveiling of Most Gorgeous Girl in Nigeria, said the maiden edition of the pageant was aimed at raising a formidable voice for the girl-child and making a meaningful impact for them through pageantry.

She said, “MGGN is a celebration of youth and empowerment, and we are not only helping them discover their talent but to have it refined and put it to use and live in that reality daily.”

Ene further disclosed that MGGN was created after seven years of success of ‘The Face of Idoma’ Beauty Pageant, which she said has benefited the Idoma tribe and beyond.

According to her, “MGGN is an opportunity to demonstrate at a national and global level that there are no intercultural barriers, despite the fact that many of us do not speak the same language, but we do speak the same language of love, respect, and integrity through this pageantry.

“Through this event, we have been able to share the belief that Girl-child deserves more in our community.

“There have been conflicts that separate families, it time to make change and transition for peace to reign. We need to constrict love and peace because all of us have only one thing in common.”

Ene said that young girls often don’t manifest their dream due to lack of mentorship, knowledge of women in such profession, enterprise or career paths and access to platforms that accelerate their growth.

“Our tagline which is’ beauty redefined’ captures our essence, letting go of impossible standards and teaching these young women to celebrate what they already have,” she added.