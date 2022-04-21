Former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda has said most Nigerian governors does not care about development.

According to Yuguda, the country can grow if everyone in leadership, especially the governors played their parts adding that lack of development should not be solely attributed to the president.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja after he emerged as the national coordinator and director-general (DG) of the founder/president, Belema Oil Producing Limited, Mr Tein TS Jack-Rich’s presidential campaign organisation, Yuguda said if the governors are development-driven, Nigeria will move forward.

Yuguda who was taken round the campaign office located in Wuse 2 Abuja, said during his acceptance speech that they will work hard to ensure that Jack-Rick gets the ticket of the APC to contest for the presidential election in 2023.

“Most Nigerian governors are not development driven. It’s not about the president, but about the people in the field,” Yuguda said, adding that the country has made some progress in terms of development.

“We have made some progress. We are not static even though we have challenges. The challenges of today are not born today, they are issues that emerged for a period of time,” Yuguda said adding that Jack-Rich is president in the making.

“I am honoured to have found myself in a place where a great Nigerian who is not just a youth but is in the race for the APC presidential race.

“He is highly educated, very successful businessman, and now a politician. We believed he can make Nigeria a greater country that will summon the problems and find solution to the sentiment some Nigerians are now internalizing, especially the North and South divide and language barrier,” Yuguda said. He added that no one had a contract with God concerning the tribe he should be.

“I don’t know who among us that sign a contract with almighty Allah to be a Kanuri, Fulani, Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, Ijaw, or any other tribe,” he said. He added that all the wicked things separating Nigerians will be eliminated by Jack-Rich.

“The challenges that we have now, the solution is Jack-Rich. This chance you have given me, you profile me, I also profile you because I can’t accept to work with someone we are not in the same page. We are together, he has finance background. I have finance background, ” Yuguda added.

On his part, Jack-Rich said Yuguda has shown quality in all he does adding that he would take his vision of becoming president to another level.

“I saw a level of discipline and his passion for Nigeria and for great nation like ours, collaboration is key. It is not just for us, but the generation yet unborn.

“I am here to announce to us, the champion and the driver of this vision, a man who has made it both in the public and the private sector.

“Today he is the driver, the champion and the mover of our vision. He is the national coordinator and director general. He has all the connections and relates with everyone one. I have a strong love for the state he is from,” Jack-Rich said of Yuguda.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai has commended the leadership qualities of Jack-Rich, and his support for the victims of terror attack in the state.

El-Rufai who delivered the letter of commendation through his deputy chief of staff in the office of the deputy governor, James Kanyip, said Jack-Rick’s support for the people of Kaduna State deserves commendation