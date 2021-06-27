What is your stressful experience in the National Assembly since your election and in your constituency?

The stressful scenario was in the 8th Assembly when the leadership of the Senate then was at loggerheads with the government. It was like a waste of time for me because we were unable to do exactly what our constituencies send us to do. The leadership was against the executive arm, we couldn’t get things done. See ordinary screening of presidential nominees then, we couldn’t do it, so many things were delayed, it was very stressful for me. I thought that the National Assembly and the executive arm of government should work hand in hand for the interest of the nation.

Well, for my constituency, it’s not different from Nigeria, the dealing with Nigerians. Unfortunately most of them don’t even know how the National Assembly works, what is required of you as a Senator. As far as they know, you are the first person they see, they don’t have access to the governor, they don’t have access to the president and then, they don’t have access to the ministers, you are all in all to them, so all their problems come to you, so their expectations is very high, we all find it difficult to convince them that we are lawmakers, we are not supposed to be making roads, building schools or building hospitals but that is what they expect from us. In addition to that, they want us to do welfare for them in forms of empowerment, not in kind this time but in cash, they want cash, so those are the stressful areas. When we do empowerment for them, it doesn’t tally with what we plan to do.

You said most Nigerians don’t know how the National Assembly works. So, how much do you relate with the people in your constituency?

Well, I have no problem relating with my people because I grow up among them, I schooled there, I did my primary school in my constituency, I did my secondary school in my constituency, when I finished my first degree, I taught in my constituency, so I grow up there, they know me, I interact with them and I know them, I know their problems, and so interacting with them is not a problem, we interact smoothly.

How do we tackle youth unemployment which is on the high side in Nigeria?

I think people get these things wrong. They say lack of employment is the issue. I think the main issues are our education, people believe in our system that they are trained to get a job from the government and that is exactly the problem that we have. I don’t know, do the universities and polytechnics training people to get employed by the government? We must train our youths to be innovative, to become entrepreneurs themselves. I mean, how many people will government employ? If we have one 170 universities now, how about 100 polytechnics and about 50 colleges of education, each of them are producing one thousand graduates every year and they are accumulating. How many of them will government employ? Our educational system should train people how to go out there to create jobs not looking for employment. As it is in US, most of their graduates do not leave universities or colleges to want work for government, no! They try to create their own jobs or work in the private sector.

Unfortunately, we don’t have that type of system here, which is an opportunity for us to start something now. When you watch CNN, the programme called 100 Club showcases businesses that started over 100 years ago, small beginning. So, we have an opportunity to start now. Most of the things we consume can be made here and for the past 10 years I have been shouting about toothpick, I think we still import toothpick, what is toothpick, rulers and erasers? But most of our youths find it difficult to breakthrough into these areas. That is why all the projects I am doing now, I have built some skills acquisition centers and those acquisition centers now are training youth in cosmetology, about 20 of them are trained them on how to make body lotions, face lotions and body massage and we gave them kits for them to go out and start practicing what they were taught.

Currently, we are into sewing and garment making and about 50 of them. When you see their products, you will be amazed. Also, we are making different types of shoes in the skills acquisition center by the youths. We engaged two categories of people, people who can go and buy to sell and start making money and people who go out there and start making shoes, including the dresses. So these are some of the things we do. We train our young ones to create jobs for themselves, create employments, rather than going about looking for government employment. The government job is not there, rather if you want to join the military, police, immigrations, or you want join the quarantine service.

You recently chaired a zonal public hearing on the 1999 constitution review in the South-West. How did it go?

Actually, south-west zone was sub divided into two. We had Lagos, Oyo and Ogun States as one. So, I led the second team of Ondo, Osun and Ekiti States. We had the public hearing in Akure on May 26 and 27, 2021. It was a very successful outreach. We were very organised and well equipped by the chairman of the Senate adhoc committee on the review of 1999 constitution, deputy Senate President. It was two sessions per day, the first session ended by 2pm, while the second session started by 3pm and ended at long hours. There were three categories of people at the public hearing, the first people were people we wrote to, they made their presentations and submitted memoranda, the second set of people were people who consider themselves as stakeholders, they also made their presentations and submitted memoranda and the third set are people who have no memorandum but wanted to be present there, so we considered the three groups and prioritise them.

So, we had no issues with them, they went to the podium and spoke to their memorandum and we asked them to submit their documents, that’s for those who had not submitted at that time. So, we just listened, guided and supported them on their memoranda. After the presentations, we registered them, whether they have presented before or not, we still registered it for the purpose of documentation. That’s what we did for the two days. I could say, I am enthusiastic about it, they came with high expectations that something good will come out of it. Although some people are very sceptical about it, saying that, it is just an ordinary exercise, but majority of people who came believed something good will happen, that’s why they came with memoranda.

Though, we were satisfied that we gave everyone chance to present their memoranda, so they were happy and I’m glad to tell you that since then we have been receiving text massages, chats congratulating us, people expressing their satisfactions, that they was no chaos or fighting. I think we did very well as far as I’m concerned.

Well, this is my second time of participating in constitution review exercise. In the 8th Assembly, unfortunately, we got it wrong because the way it was structured. It was what I will call all and none reaction, that, if one clause fail the whole constitution fail, but now we are doing it in modules, I think this year we are going to be successful, constitution review is not an individual thing, it is a collective responsibility. We are just to collate issues based on memoranda of Nigerians, we have legal practitioners who are our consultants.