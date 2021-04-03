Dr. Umar Mele Umar is a former head of civil service in Yobe State and now a lecturer at the Department of Chemistry, Yobe State University. The 66-year-old academic shared his past with ALIYU MUSA in Damaturu

Where and when were you born?

I was born in Gujba, now Gujba local government area of Yobe State on the 12 June 1954. I arrived at this date of birth through calculation and estimation. I was only doubtful of the day whether 10th or 12th and I decided for the 12th.

What was growing up like?

As a child I went through so many difficulties. Actually, my parents took good care of me from my childhood. Then for my primary school days I moved to my grandfather’s house. I stayed there up to my last days of primary education.

When did you start schooling?

I attended Gujba Primary School in 1962, then Government Secondary School Maiduguri now Government College from 1969 to 1973. From there I proceeded to Northeast College of Art and Science (NECAS). I happen to be among the first set of that institution that was opened around October 1973 in Maiduguri the present site of the University of Maiduguri. From there after two years of A level training, I proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria in 1975. I completed my degree programme in Biochemistry in 1978 and proceeded for my NYSC in July 1978. Thereafter I concluded the NYSC the following year in 1979. I did my NYSC in Ogun state, taught in a secondary, Egbado High School, Igbogila.

When did you start work?

I started work as a civil servant on 8 September 1979 with Borno College of Basic Studies (BOCOBS) Maiduguri as a lecturer.

Why did you choose the profession?

Actually I didn’t want to stick to civil service work, I always wanted to further my education. So my first choice was the University of Maiduguri, they were new then looking for graduate assistants. I was given the offer but the letter was not signed. I waited for more than one month while my other colleagues were working in the offices. So I tried to go and find out from BOCOBS whether or not they needed my services, and luckily they said yes. So I was interviewed, a week later I was given the letter of employment and I assumed work as a lecturer there.

So, should I say becoming a lecturer is by accident?

Being a lecturer actually is not by accident but going to BOCOBS is by accident. Because my first choice is University of Maiduguri where I wanted to be a full-time lecturer not in BOCOBS. But then I settled down for it, because before I assumed duty, BOCOBS promised to train me up to PhD.

Did they stick to their promise?

Yes, they did to the letter.

When did you get married?

I got married in September 1980

How did you meet your spouse?

I met her through my cousin whose wife was a friend to my spouse and she was the one who linked us through her husband.

What endeared you to her?

Usually, I look for a good personality, somebody who is accommodating and very open without actually hiding anything from me. Somebody that I can discuss anything with any time, whether negative or positive, freely.

How many children now?

I have four children, three of them are graduates. One is an architect and the other one is an etymologist now in Kaduna and then the third one is a lecturer at the Yobe State University and the fourth one is now an undergraduate at the department of Islamic Studies in the Yobe State University, Damaturu.

How was life in service?

I actually enjoyed my life in service because in those days, honesty prevailed and we loved to do the work unlike now. These days people are working because of the monetary aspect or because of some prestige. But in those days, we wanted to work, we put work number one ahead of any other thing. I am sure you also have noticed what I’ve said.

Can you take us to your life in service before retiring and now a lecturer?

Maybe I will summarize. I started as an assistant lecturer on grade level 8 at the Borno College of Basic Studies (BOCOBS) Maiduguri in 1979, precisely 8 September 1979. And then I was sponsored to go for my postgraduate training in the UK at the University of Wales, precisely University College of Cardiff where I spent four years there between September 1981 and September 1985. I completed my PhD and returned to BOCOBS.

And at BOCOBS, I rose from the rank of assistant lecturer up to principal lecturer and then in 1990 I was appointed the provost of the College of Education Gashu’a and I assumed duty on 1 September 1990. I spent nine years there and then when the administration of Bukar Abba Ibrahim came in 1999, he appointed me as one of the permanent secretaries and I was posted to the Ministry of Education. I stayed there for a year plus some months and then was transferred to the Ministry of Agriculture and before he left, I was transferred to the Ministry of Water Resources as the permanent secretary. On 6 June 2003, I received the letter of appointment as the head of the Civil Service of the state and I assumed duty immediately.

I held that post up to the coming of the next administration led by late Engineer Mamman Bello Ali and after some months, he replaced me with another one and they posted us to the Yobe State University. We stayed here until Ibrahim Gaidam came and he graciously accepted to approve our request for retirement in our former positions and for me as a Head of Service. So he approved that and I retired with effect from February 2008 as Head of Service.

Did you continue with the lectureship?

I started as a part time lecturer and then after sometime it was upgraded to a contract work and the contract work took effect from 13 September 2011, up to this time I’ve been on contract.

Have your hopes at independence been met?

The first leaders actually have tried their best. They have put us on the right paths but then the major problems started when we had coups upon coups. This has led to different policies about civil service and it is mainly the fall in the civil service procedures and powers that led to what we are today. Because in those days a permanent secretary can actually challenge the decision of a governor and it would be respected, but nowadays no permanent secretary can challenge the governor. Despite this, the permanent secretaries and the other civil servants must also be loyal to the political leadership. But now most of the service is polarized, politicized and the civil servants that are usually appointed as permanent secretaries or so are mainly supporters of a particular party. So whatever the party wants they will do it. So where will you get the gut to challenge the governor or any of the leadership? It is very difficult.

What challenges did you face while growing up, in your work life and now at retirement?

The major challenge in the early days of our job sojourn is mainly the issue of who and who you’re going to teach and then how the leaders then are going to rate you. Because in those days, we were working with Indians and other foreigners and they usually had the problems of their people and then exposed the little shortcomings to our superior officers. That was one of the serious challenges I faced but all the same, in those days the administration would not accept any type of report from any head of department or unit without querying you. I was once queried and I replied but the reply was implicating too much…

What was the allegation on you?

Oh, I was late for an examination for five minutes, I was an invigilator but on my way coming, my motorcycle got punctured and it was morning and by then getting someone who would repair it was a problem. I was only five minutes late and when I was trying to explain the problem he shouted at me but even at that the second invigilator was there and even started the distribution of the answer booklets. You see what happened was not deliberate and it could happen to him. But at the end of the day after replying to the query given to me on the issue, he apologised to me. So these are the type of challenges we faced but in the civil service you know the challenges are those of; if you are honest, most of the politicians will not like you and they will report you to the governor or any other highly placed person. But I have never bent with my policies;

What do you think could have been done differently to change things to the good in this country?

I do not fully know what is happening now? But what I know is that the civil service is not what it should be, it needs to be improved. All the aspects that make the civil service a civil service should be reactivated.