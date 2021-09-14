A mother and her two children have lost their lives in a motor accident that left nine other passengers with various degrees of injuries along ever-busy Onitsha-Owerri Expressway in Anambra State.

The accident which occurred following loss of control of the vehicle by the driver when one of the tyres burst happened at Uli town in Ihiala local government area of the state yesterday.

The lone accident involved a Nissan Caravan bus with plate number ACA 989 ZW.

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Anambra State, Adeoye Irelewuyi confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP.

He said the corpses of the deceased victims had been deposited in a morgue while the injured were rushed to a hospital, and that they were responding positively to treatment.

Irelewuyi sympathised with the deceased families of the victims, and warned motorists to always ensure their vehicles were in good condition before putting them on the road.

He said, “A fatal crash occurred at Uli by Ihiala-Onitsha road at about 12.35hours.The crash involved one vehicle, a commercial Nissan Caravan bus, with registration number: ACA 989 ZW belonging to Onyemaechi transport company.

“The probable cause of the crash was attributed to tyre burst. 12 people, five male adults, five female adults, one male child, and one female child were involved in the crash.

“Nine casualties, including three male adults, five female adults, and one female child sustained varying degrees of injuries. Two, comprising one female adult and one female child were killed.

“The injured victims were rushed to Nnadi Hospital, and Infant Jesus Hospital Ihiala, by FRSC personnel where one female adult and one female child were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The corpses of the dead victims were deposited at Ark Angels Mortuary Ihialla. FRSC personnel on ground managed the traffic and cleared all obstruction,” he stated.