ADVERTISEMENT

BY BODE GBADEBO |

A woman (name withheld) has absconded with N3million donation meant for her daughter’s brain tumor surgery, a situation that eventually led to the poor girl’s death on Tuesday morning.

This was revealed by a philanthropist, Nuhu Fulani Kwajafa, on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Kwajafa is the founder, Global Initiative for Peace, Love and Care (GIPLC), and he is said to use the NGO to champion the cause of vulnerable women and children in Nigeria and Africa.

Kwajafa wrote: “Last month we had a case of a 3yr old girl with a brain tumor who needed N3m for surgery. A donor insisted on paying the money to the account of the mother, stating that he’s not comfortable with NGOs.

“We initially wanted him to pay directly to the hospital, but that was not possible because 80% of medical materials needed for the surgery has to be bought outside the hospital.

“Eventually the donor credited the mother’s account, and the mother absconded with the N3m. Sadly, the child died this morning. Rest In Peace Ada.”