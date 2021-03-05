BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

A 45 -year old woman, identified as Mrs. Motunrayo Olajide has been killed inside her home located at Nova road area of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capital.

One of the neighbours of the deceased who craved anonymity, told journalists in Ado Ekiti on Thursday that the mother of three, was stabbed in the neck by her assailants and died in the pool of her blood.

The deceased’s 11-year old daughter, according to the source, had met her mother’s lifeless body drenched in blood and raised the alarm to other neighbours on her return from school around 4.50pm.

“The people who committed the offence seized the opportunity that the woman was always at home to strike and kill her.

“It was the daughter who returned from school around 5.30pm that raised the alarm and when we rushed there, we saw her in the pool of blood with a deep cut on her neck.

“The landlords of the area quickly ran to the police station to incident the matter”.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Sunday Abutu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police who confirmed the incident said no arrest has been made in connection with the matter.

Abutu said the woman was stabbed with a sharp object on her neck, which pierced the skin and created a deep cut that led to her bleeding to death.

He said police detectives have launched serious investigations into the matter to unravel those behind the dastardly act.