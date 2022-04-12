The mother of the founding chairman of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group, Mrs Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah, also known as Mama Sam, has been laid to rest in Minna, Niger State capital on Tuesday amidst eulogies and tributes from children, family members and friends.

Born in 1942, in the old Kabba Province of Northern Nigeria, Mama Sam died peacefully in Abuja on Friday, April 1, 2022 at the age of 80, leaving behind eight children and 23 grand children.

She got married in 1961 to now late Clement Ndanusa-Isaiah, a senior editor in New Nigerian and Triumph newspapers.

Before her demise, Mama Sam lived in Kano, Kaduna, and Niger States including Abuja.

Mrs Ndanusa-Isaiah was buried in Minna, beside the grave of her late husband, Pa Clement Ndanusa-Isaiah, who was born on July 27, 1934 and died November, 12, 2014 at the same age of 80.

The burial site is also where the grand parents of the founding chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, late Sam Nda-Isaiah, were buried.

Pa Isaiah, the grand father of the LEADERSHIP founder, died on May 20, 1999 at the age of 90 and his wife, Madam Grace Isaiah, who died on October 15, 1994 at the age of 80, were both buried the same cemetery in Minna.

Committing the body of Mama Sam to mother earth in the presence of family members, friends and church members, the President, Supernatural Love Ministry Abuja, Archbishop Calvin Antonza, said Mama Sam was in a better place.

“Mama is in a better place. Everyone must allow God process to finish in her life,” Antonza said.

On his part, Bishop Edwin Jarumai from the Supernatural Love Ministry, Abuja, described Mama Sam as peaceful, urging parents to emulate her good virtues.

The surviving eldest son of the deceased, Mr Joseph Nda-Isaiah, said even though it was painful to be apart with his mother, they are happy that Mama Sam was in a better place.

“We are feeling bad but there is always time for separation. We are happy that where she has gone to is a better place,” Joseph said.