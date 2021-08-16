Mother of a six-year-old girl, Ajijolaoluwa Esther, whose father claimed died earlier in the month, has petitioned the Ondo State Police Command to help her find the cause of her death.

The mother of the deceased, Mrs Adebori Oladunni, alleged that her daughter must have been used for ritual purposes if actually she was dead as claimed by the father.

The 36-year-old mother of three, who separated from her husband, Mr Raphael Ajijolaoluwa, last year, said all indications pointed to the fact that the child must either be kidnapped or used for ritual purposes.

Oladunni, in a petition to the commissioner of police, Mr Bolaji Salami insisted that her daughter is not dead as alleged

The bereaved mother in the petition written on her behalf by her lawyer, Mr Mufutau A Adegboye, said the Police must exhume the remains of the girl if actually she is dead as claimed by the father.

She insisted that the girl was hale and hearty as at the time she saw her in her school earlier before the rumour of her sudden death.

The petition partly read, “Sometimes in 2019, our client approached the customary court for dissolution of their eleven years old association due to belligerent behaviours and atrocities exhibited and committed by Mr Ajijolaoluwa Raphael.’’

“The court ordered among others that the custody of the three children should be with Ajijolaoluwa Raphael while our client should be permitted to visit her except at night.

“But surprisingly in deviating to the order of the court, Mr Ajijolaoluwa Raphael did not give our client access to her children even though both of them are living in the same town.

“Surprisingly as Friday, 6th August, 2021, information got to our client that the last born of our client Esther Ajijolaoluwa was dead on Tuesday, 3rd of August and was buried without the knowledge of our client.’’