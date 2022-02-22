A lactating mother, Justina Yakubu, 28, has been arrested for allegedly selling her own baby for N120,000 in Adamawa State.

Yakubu was apprehended with Esther Romanus, who have been remanded in Yola Correctional Centre for alleged criminal conspiracy and immoral act.

The suspect was said to have sold her three- month-old baby, Jamilu Suleiman, and collected advance payment of N20,000, as narrated by Suleiman Ibrahim, father of the baby.

Earlier, the suspect said the child died to cover up her crime when the father demanded the whereabouts of his son.

The suspect and her friend were arraigned before chief magistrate court I. The former pleaded guilty while the later denied involvement in the alleged offence. The police during arraignment said that, the father reported the disappearance of his son to the police on 2nd February, 2022.

Sgt Sawe Nicholas, the police investigating the case told the court, that the kid were found in the custody of Esther Romanus of Jambutu, Yola-North local government area, who conspired with the mother to sell the baby.

The court adjourned the case to February 25, 2022, for ruling on the bail application and the jurisdiction of the court.

