BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

The chairman, South-Western Security Network codenamed ‘Amotekun’ in Oyo State, Col. Kunle Togun (rtd) has accused commercial motorcyclists in the state of spying for kidnappers and bandits that have entered the Yoruba land from the nation’s porous borders.

He said the foreigners who were ferried inside trailers into Oyo State among other states during the COVID-19 lockdown could not speak any Nigeria languages but French whenever ccosted by his men.

ADVERTISEMENT

Togun hinted that the warning from the state governor to traditional chiefs to stop allocating lands to herdsmen with no papers showing Nigerian nationality would go a long way to stem the spate of killing and kidnapping in Yorubaland.

Togun, who was responding to questions from reporters at his office in the State Secretariat at Agodi on Monday, said the greedy nature of some traditional and community leaders in many Yoruba towns led to high rates of insecurity, which he said Amotekun has been curbing.

“Before Amotekun was established, the problem of Yorubaland since the invasion of the land by these herdsmen has been our traditional chiefs and leaders in Yorubaland, they take money, cows and cars from these people, and allow them to settle and wreak havoc in their domains.

“I have attended meetings of Obas in Oke-Ogun and I told them to stop giving lands to foreigners, these herdsmen are called Bororos in Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa areas, they are not Nigerians, what is happening should not be analysed in the area of religion, it is territorial expansion.

“Their leaders argue about the ECOWAS Free Movement law, but the one I am aware of is that anybody from ECOWAS country can go into another ECOWAS country without visa but you cannot stay there for more than

ninety days at a stretch, some of these people have been occupying our land for years and they are not Nigerians.

“Most of them that were dumped here by trailers during the COVID-19 lockdown have turned to Okada riders, many are carrying wheelbarrows all over the place, selling carrots, orange and the rest, the Okada riders are their spies, we have noted that and we are working on government policy that will curtail the use of these people to foment

crisis in Oyo State and the Yorubaland as a whole.”