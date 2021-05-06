ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and Member of the CAF Emergency Committee, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has said that the vision of the new CAF president, Patrick Motsepe, is a massive Football infrastructural development that will lead to football economy in the African continent.

The NFF boss recently elected into the world football’s highest decision-making organ, FIFA Council, stated this after led FIFA president, Gianni Infantino; CAF President Patrice Motsepe; Secretary General of CAF, Véron Mosengo-Omba and Chelsea Ivorian football legend, Didier Drogba, on a paid a visit to the President of African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina in Abidjan, on Tuesday.

He said: The Vision of Patrice Motsepe for the continent of Africa is very clear, he wants massive infrastructural development as a pivot for the football economy in the continent.

“He believes that Africa has abundant talents and that if African players want to leave and play in Europe they should only play in the six or seven best clubs; anything aside that, they should only play in Africa.

“To achieve this, Africa needs massive infrastructure development and since he came on as president, he has been working very closely with FIFA and many other organisations including African Development Bank to start up discussions in that regard.

“The CAF President is extremely desirous of transforming the Continent not just as a football destination but a football economy with all the trappings of the ecosystem. He believes the continent is blessed with special talents and now is the time to properly harness such talents through proper and strategic investments in football development.”

Tuesday’s meeting in the Ivorian capital came only a few days after the inspection team of the Confederation of African Football released a report stating categorically that 22 of the 54 countries in Africa have no football pitch that meets the standard to host international matches.