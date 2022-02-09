Mouka has rewarded its business partners with over N111million worth of scholarships, high-end laptops and educational materials for their children.

In addition, 15 junior staff of Mouka went home with scholarships to the tune of N5million as an act of goodwill from the company.

Speaking at the event, Mouka’s CEO, Raymond Murphy, commended the business partners who have stayed committed and contributed immensely to the company’s growth trajectory.

Murphy said: “their unwavering commitment is evident in their sales and distribution of Mouka’s portfolio of quality products to millions of consumers across the country.

“They have demonstrated an immense commitment to this partnership and Mouka’s revenue growth despite Nigeria’s economy for our mutual benefit. With extensive collaboration on many initiatives, they have made our brand a household name in Nigeria in pursuance of our mission of adding comfort to life”.

Its managing director, Mr Femi Fapohunda, stressed that Mouka continues to look for ways to add comfort to the lives of its stakeholders, including its business partners.

“Mouka, for many, is a generational business passed from parent to child. Mouka seeks to empower the next generation of Business Partners through this initiative. We are safeguarding the future of our business by investing in our loyal Business Partners, their businesses and their families,” Fapohunda said.

The company’s chief commercial officer, Dimeji Osingunwa, said, without the Business Partners, Mouka could not achieve such impressive brand penetration, a factor that has earned it the industry’s leadership position.

To reward the continued commitment of these business partners, he said, Mouka has consistently showered them with various gifts to expand their businesses while also safeguarding their health and wellbeing.

Speaking on the scholarship presentation to junior staff, Ifeoma Okoruen, Mouka’s head of human resources, said, Mouka is a company that indeed values its people, continuously looking for ways to reciprocate their gesture. .

Eulogising the management of Mouka for the laudable scheme, Nollywood legend and Mouka brand ambassador, Sola Sobowale, said she is proud to be associated with such a brand that indeed cares for its people, partners and consumers.