Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been named the World’s Best Coach of the 21st Century by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS).

The organisation yearly decides on the World’s Best Club Coach and the World’s Best National Team Coach.

Combining these annual statistics and scoring points to each manager accordingly, they voted Mourinho the best.

The stats have been taken into account from when the awards began, in 2001.

Germany coach Joachim Low is in second spot, with Manchester United legend and the world’s most decorated manager Sir Alex Ferguson in third.

Manchester City handler Pep Guardiola came out fourth with legendary Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger completing the top five.

The list could well back-up Mourinho’s own claim that he is the best manager in the world.

He had just watched his team lose 2-1 to West Ham when he made the bullish claim.

Asked whether results have made him doubt his methods, the 58-year-old told Sky Sports: “No, not at all. Not at all. Zero. Sometimes results are a consequence of multiple situations in football.

“Mine, and my coaching staff’s methods, are second to nobody in the world.”