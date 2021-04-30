ADVERTISEMENT

Jose Mourinho has secured another work just days after his sacking from Tottenham with the Portuguese coach taking up a punditry role with radio station talkSPORT.

The 58-year-old was relieved of his duties by Spurs chief Daniel Levy last week, just days before the club’s appearance in the Carabao Cup final, having overseen an underwhelming campaign.

The north Londoners were dumped out of the Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb under Mourinho’s watch and are unlikely to clinch a place in the top four, missing out on Champions League football for a second successive season.