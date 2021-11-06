When outlaw Nat Love discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck is being released from prison, he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge.

Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new-school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary, his right and left hand men hot-tempered Bill Pickett, and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth, and a surprising adversary-turned-ally.

Rufus Buck has his fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith and Cherokee Bill, and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

Good story, wonderful characters, great acting and surprising in many respects.