The captivating movie, ‘Voiceless’ which is a Hausa language feature-length film, is set to be released by global video streaming company, Netflix.

‘Voiceless’ is a movie that exposes the horrid experiences of victims of the dreaded Boko Haram insurgency. It is a gripping love story based on actual events, fiction, yet factual. Through Salma’s eyes, we see death, betrayals, hope, and love in captivity. We also see how society reacts to reintegration and through those eyes, love springs eternal.

The movie particularly tells the story of Salma and Goni, two victims captured by a dreaded terrorist gang. In a post made by Rogers Ofime on his social media handle, he announced the readiness of Netflix to stream the movie on their platform

“Our dreams become visions, our visions become our reality. A reality achieved through sheer will, dedication and equilibrium. Our silent Voiceless dream matured before our eyes. VOICELESS coming soon to Netflix. #proudproducer #netflix #film #filmisnotdead,” he said.

Voiceless is collaboration with Theatrone Media and Whitestone pictures and Native Media. The movie which is directed by Robert Peters and produced by Rogers Ofime has Uzee Usman, Yakubu Mohammed, Abba Zaky, Asabe Madaki as the main casts.

Others include Adam Garba, Rekiya Atta, revered veteran actor and producer, Sani Muazu, Jamilah Ibrahim and others

The movie which was shot since 2019 and distributed by FilmOne Distribution company.