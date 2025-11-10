Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has expressed shock over the recent visit of foreign envoys to the State for activities related to the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) in Benin City, revealing that his administration was not informed about the development.

Advertisement

Recall that on Sunday, protesters stormed the venue of a preview event at MOWAA, destroying properties while diplomats, foreign tourists, and international journalists were present.

The governor made the clarification on Monday when he received a high-powered delegation of European diplomats, including the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Gautier Mignot, and the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Annett Günther, at the Government House, Benin City.

Advertisement

He later led the delegation on a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II.

Speaking at the palace, Governor Okpebholo described the development as another example of the “lack of transparency” that has surrounded the MOWAA project since its inception.

“We are here with the European and German Ambassadors, and their colleagues from the Netherlands and Belgium, to see His Royal Majesty,” the governor said.

“They have spoken about areas of collaboration and also about what happened yesterday (Sunday). Honestly, I wasn’t aware that such a gathering was going to take place; that’s the truth. However, we have spoken with the Oba and gotten his side of the story.”

Okpebholo disclosed that his administration had already constituted a committee to thoroughly investigate the MOWAA project and make recommendations on the way forward. The committee will look into the matter comprehensively and make appropriate recommendations, the governor stated.

During a meeting with the visiting diplomats at Government House earlier in the day, the governor faulted what he described as a “gross lack of transparency” by the immediate-past administration in the State in handling MOWAA project.

He said: “The controversy surrounding MOWAA stems from the lack of openness by the previous government. It is curious how the project evolved from the Benin Royal Museum to the Edo Museum of West African Art (EMOWAA), and now to the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA), without clarity or consultation with our revered traditional institution.”

Okpebholo noted that the State Government was never briefed on the project’s financials, ownership structure, or operational details, stressing that even the Oba of Benin had personally expressed concern over its handling.

“The previous administration never briefed me about MOWAA nor handed over any documentation concerning the project. I know nothing about its transactions or agreements,” he said.

While reaffirming his administration’s openness to partnerships, the governor emphasised that transparency and respect for the Benin Kingdom were non-negotiable. “We welcome foreign collaborations, but everything must be transparent and must honour our traditions,” he said.

He further condemned the demolition of the historic Central Hospital in Benin City to make way for MOWAA, noting: “Why destroy a functioning hospital to build a museum? We are proud of our heritage, but development must be responsible and people-centred.”

Governor Okpebholo assured that his administration remained committed to accountability and due process in all dealings.

“Edo people are peace-loving and welcoming, but we will not condone secrecy or actions that undermine our culture and institutions,” he declared.

Speaking after the courtesy visit to the Oba’s Palace, EU Ambassador Gautier Mignot said the mission of the delegation was to pay homage to the monarch and strengthen cooperation with Edo State.

“We have just paid a courtesy call to His Royal Majesty to present our greetings and explain the reason for our visit, which is to deepen our partnership with Edo State.

“We also discussed the MOWAA project and the unfortunate incidents that occurred. We exchanged views in a spirit of dialogue and partnership, which is how we intend to move forward,” he said.

Mignot clarified that while the European Union as an institution has no direct investment in MOWAA, some EU member-states, including Germany, are partners in the initiative.

German Ambassador Dr. Annett Günther, in her remarks, commended Governor Okpebholo and the Oba of Benin for their hospitality, reaffirming Germany’s longstanding partnership with Edo State in migration management, youth empowerment, and cultural preservation.

“I am honoured to have paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin, and His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State,” she said. “During my visit, I will attend the graduation of 450 youths from IT training programmes and visit several project sites. Our cooperation extends beyond development, it includes support for cultural heritage, including the return of over 1,200 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria.”

Dr. Günther emphasized that the preservation of peace and transparency was critical to sustaining MOWAA’s cultural and educational mission. “This wonderful place for celebrating heritage can only flourish in a peaceful and transparent environment,” she said. “We regret the recent incidents but look forward to a stable future for MOWAA.”

At the Palace, Oba Ewuare II lamented the manner in which the project was executed, accusing the former governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, of attempting to “mortgage” the rights of the Benin people over their ancestral artifacts.

The Monarch said: “It is like history wanting to repeat itself. My forefathers suffered during the British invasion of 1897, and it is not fair that this is happening again. The documents they brought for me to sign would have taken away our rights to these artifacts, and I refused.”

Governor Okpebholo assured that his government would act with fairness and transparency in addressing the controversy. “Edo belongs to us all; its culture, history, and heritage must be protected, not politicized,” he said. “We are open to genuine collaboration, but it must be done in the light of transparency and respect for our traditional institutions,” he concluded.