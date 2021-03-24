BY MARK ITSIBOR |

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has blamed insecurity for the surging inflation in the country.

The committee raised concern over the worsening security situation in many parts of the country, particularly, the food producing areas, where farmers face frequent attacks by herdsmen and bandits in their farms.

The MPC said it is worried about the uptick in inflationary pressure for the 18th-consecutive month despite CBN’s interventions to boost food production particularly through its various agricultural programmes.

“While the Bank is intervening significantly in the agricultural sector, the rising insecurity in some food producing areas, is limiting the expected outcomes in terms of supply to the market, thus contributing to the rise in food prices,” CBN governor Godwin Emefiele said yesterday at the end of the MPC meeting in Abuja.

Emefiele said as at end of February 2021, the CBN has disbursed N1.487 trillion under the various agricultural programmes, of which N686.59 billion was disbursed under the Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS) and N601.75 billion under the Anchor Borrowers Programmes (ABP) to 3,038,649 farmers to support food supply and dampen inflationary pressures.

The Committee noted the disbursement of N107.60 billion to 548,109 farmers cultivating 703,619 hectares of land between Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 to boost dry season output in support of agricultural value chain development.

Members expressed concerns about the unabated rising trend of domestic prices and re-emphasised the exigency for monetary and fiscal policy collaboration to finance productive ventures, improve aggregate supply and push down prices.

The MPC decided by a vote of six members to hold Monetary Policy Rate at 11.5 per cent, while also keeping other parameters constant. MPC retain the asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR; retain the CRR at 27.5 per cent; and retain the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.

Although MPC believes that contractionary policy stance is required to tame the rising inflation rate, it nevertheless argued that tightening will hike the cost of capital and hamper investments required to create employment and continue to boost recovery.

On the option to loosen, the members said it will create excess liquidity, which will intensify demand pressure on the foreign exchange market, thereby leading to further depreciation in the currency.

Economic experts called on the fiscal authorities to urgently address the issue of insecurity to encourage economic activities in the supply chain.

CEO, CFG Advisory, Tilewa Adebajo, said, “Despite N1.5 trillion going into food and agriculture production we haven’t seen the result because food prices are just rising. This is what the government has to address from the security side. The federal government has to ensure they tame insecurity to encourage the activities on the supply side.

On his part, economic analyst, Bode Ososami, said “privatisation, cutting cost of governance and plugging leakages are some of the ways to increase productivity. I think this is something the central bank needs to do.”