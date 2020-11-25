BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja |

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has urged the apex bank to increase its intervention fund under the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) from N50 billion to N300 billion to accommodate more people that have not been able to access the loan facility.

The facility is given to beneficiaries at five per cent interest rate.

Rather than the N50 billion that was earlier earmarked by the central bank, CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele said N149 billion has been disbursed through its participatory financial institution to almost 317 beneficiaries.

The facility is a stimulus package which was introduced by CBN to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on households and MSMEs.

The CBN governor also announced yesterday while reading out the MPC communique for the last meeting for 2020 that the committee voted by a unanimously to retain the Monetary Policy Rate at 11.5 per cent around other parameters. The MPC also voted to retain the asymmetric corridor at +100/-700 basis points around the MPR; retain the CRR at 27.5 per cent; and retain the liquidity ratio at 30 per cent.

Emefiele said the November meeting was focused on the need to speedily take actions to exit the recession.

“We have been notched on by the monetary policy committee that given the fact that the stimulus package has been impactful, the CBN should do more,” he said. “We put N50 billion on the table, but we have so far disbursed almost N149 billion to 317,000 beneficiaries.

“We have been told that we need to increase it not just from N150 or N149 that it is now, but increase to almost to N250 to N300 billion to accommodate more people that have not accessed this facility.

“But we do insist that this must be done in a way that it goes round because we found that some zones are more represented than others.”

He disclosed that other intervention programmes of the apex bank are making impact on the nation’s economy. For instance, he said on the healthcare, approximately N60 billion has been disbursed to 60 healthcare projects; on the real sector, N350 billion has been disbursed to over 105 real sector projects during the same COVID-19 period, while more than 27,000 people have also benefited from the N92 billion disbursed under its Agri-Business, Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme. (AGSMEIS).

According to Emefiele, under the creative industry funding initiative for the youth, we have disbursed almost N2.9 billion to our youth in the area of fashion, ICT, movie and music sector.

“We have seen that these have been quite impactful on productivity- constitutes almost 70 per cent in output, moderating the impact of COVID-19 on output and GDP in our country, particularly the targeted credit facility which is meant for households and SMEs,” he stated.

The Committee said tightening would negate the Bank’s desire to expand credit to the real sector at affordable terms, not only to boost production, but also to increase consumer spending. He said to the Committee, tightening was therefore not the appropriate response at this time.