With the yuletide season already in full swing, with lots of events lined up to make the season a memorable one. One particular event that fun seekers are itching to attend is ‘Mr Odey Uncommonly Funny’, ‘The Town Hall Meeting’.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday, the Chairman/CEO MOJS Entertainment, Odey Jacob said;

“The concept of the town hall meeting will have several prominent comedians assemble to discuss trending and topical issues that happened in the country in the past year. It will be insightful, provocative, entertaining and educative.

“The Experience will be uncommon. Expect a well packaged event, pure natural laughter, good music, and a fashion runway by House of Sheena Collections.

The event will climax into an awards night to appreciate some great people making positive impact in society. Everyone who attends will get value for their money”. He said.

Odey, who is also the convener of Calabar Merit Awards and the Yala Achiever’s Awards, noted that the event will be staged annually,and added that the event is the first time a comedian is putting up a comedy show in the city of Abuja on New Year’s day.

On his plans for the new year “We have a major concert coming up in April which is the A.F Royalton Anniversary Concert, then the Calabar Merit Awards and Yala Achiever’s Awards”, Odey stated.