Nigeria’s vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo says, in collaboration with states, the federal government will continue to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs because of their central position as propellers of economic growth.

Vice President Osinbajo stated while speaking at the 27th edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSME clinic held at the Pantami township stadium of Gombe metropolis.

He said MSMEs provide employment to a large number of people which is why the federal government deemed it necessary to initiate National MSME clinics where regulatory agencies whose works affect business experience can assist small business holders across the country to grow.

The vice president noted that Gombe State has been actively engaged in ensuring that its citizens benefit from MSMEs related schemes, commending Gov Yahaya for championing the course of human capital development through economic activities in the state.

He said, “Thus far, in the payroll support for Gombe State, we have ensured that about 9085 employees, from close to 2000 MSMEs in the educational sector have benefited from the scheme. Another 10,000 artisans and transporters have also benefited from this state. Up to 6000 new business names have been registered free of charge with CAC from businesses that are in the state. In all, MSMEs, in Gombe State have been supported by the federal government with almost 1.2 billion naira under the economic sustainability plan.”

The vice president said despite the huge challenges facing Gombe State, the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya was able to ignite the ‘can do spirit’ of the people of the state through policies geared towards developing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the state.

He paid glowing tribute to the people of Gombe State for their resilience and steadfastness in agricultural activities, especially in cotton production and invention, singling out for praises, some three indigenes of the state who invented a ventilator at the height of the COVID-19.

In his remarks, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed appreciation to the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for its commitment to improving the living standard of the people by creating opportunities in all aspects of human endeavor.

The governor said the people of Gombe State are witnesses to the amazing transformation in infrastructure, agriculture, technology, small and medium scale enterprises development in the state and the country in general.

He said, “The hosting of the 27th edition of the National MSME clinic is an important milestone in the development of the local economy in Gombe State, as it is expected to facilitate the development of small-scale enterprises by serving as a one-stop shop for all MSME-related information, bringing together all relevant stakeholders, promoting the production and consumption of locally produced goods and services.”

Governor Yahaya said the clinic will also help small and medium scale businesses in areas of improving access to finance, business registrations, access to market, skills acquisition and compliance with regulatory requirements, alongside other reforms around ease of doing business, adding that his administration is working to create a conducive environment for our small and medium enterprises to thrive and succeed.

He said, “The choice of Gombe State for the 27th MSME clinic is both apt and timely. We are blessed with an economy that is driven by enterprising and hard-working young men and women. No wonder the British historian, Dr Mary Tiffen aptly described the people of Gombe as “The Enterprising Peasants” in her seminal book on the history of Economic Development in Gombe (1900—1968). Added to the uniquely favorable conditions for individual enterprise, our strategic position at the center of the North East sub-region puts us at the heart of the regional trade, commerce and agriculture.”

He said his administration is working to reposition the MSME sub sector, saying his government has already presented a bill for the creation of the Gombe State Enterprise Development Agency to the State House of Assembly.

“When created, the agency is expected to drive MSME development in the state by harnessing the enormous potentials of our small and medium scale businesses across various economic and social sectors. I have no doubt that with this development the House of Assembly will expedite action by passing it into law.”

He said since coming to office, his administration has been working to lay a solid foundation for industrial development of the state, with specific focus on MSMEs, adding that the recently launched 10-year development plan for Gombe State identified the MSME sub sector as an important driver of economic and social advancement.

“With the plan to set up the Dadin Kowa industrial park, coupled with our enormous potentials in hydropower, oil and gas, irrigation agriculture and solid minerals, Gombe State is on track to become the industrial hub of the North East sub-region.”

He said a commensurate effort aimed at boosting human capital development has propelled his administration to invest in the revitalization of the education and health sectors, as well as equipping the teeming population of young men and women with the skills and qualifications to succeed in the 21st century.

The governor said recent developments in the country and in other parts of the world are important pointers for the country to focus more on the need to create opportunities for the youths.

“For us, we see our increasing youth population as both a challenge and an opportunity for the country. As a challenge, we are at risk of instability resulting from anger, frustration and hopelessness of millions of our unemployed youths. On the other hand, we should see it as an opportunity to address our developmental challenges if we tap from their innovation, creativity and energy.”

Governor Inuwa Yahaya thanked Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and other critical stakeholders for the commitment to the advancement of MSMEs through the various initiatives that are aimed at promoting socio-economic development in the country.

The minister of state for industry, trade and investment, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum disclosed that the Federal Executive Council had recently approved the review of National Policy on Micro Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs which provides the framework to resolve the challenges faced by the sector.

She said the aim of the revised policy reflects unfolding economic and social challenges confronting MSMEs in the country and ultimately proffer workable solutions to them.

Earlier in his welcome address, the secretary to the Gombe State government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi said in fulfillment of his campaign promises, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has provided good health care facilities, conducive educational system, durable and efficient infrastructure among many other interventions.

“I can testify without mincing words or fear of any contradiction that we in Gombe State are lucky to have a true leader whose only desire is the overall good of the people.”

The vice president had earlier undertaken a tour of the Gombe industrial cluster located at BCGA where he interacted with the entrepreneurs.