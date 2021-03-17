By Kingsley Alu |

All across the world, many countries are leveraging MSMEs sub-sector to propel their economies for the desired growth and development.

Nigeria as a country is not left out as despite the ups and downs that characterised the year 2020 occasioned by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has been initiating programmes and policies to reposition MSMEs in the country.

Some of the programmes that have been impacting the sector include;

MSMEs Export Facilitation Programme

Launched in 2020, the scheme is tailored towards positioning small MSMEs to be significant players in the soon to be commenced African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as well as other export markets.

The programme is focused on training of MSMEs operators especially in the area of packaging of goods, quality control and ensuring their products are registered with relevant agencies such as Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) and National Agency for Food, Drug, Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

So far, the programme has trained over 240 entrepreneurs.The trainings took place in Aba and Kano and were organised in collaboration with the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

MSMEs Digital Platforms

The MSMEs digital platforms launched by SMEDAN to promote and enhance the growth of MSMEs include the Market Hub App developed in partnership with Concrete Communications Limited; the MSMEs Digital Academy and the MSMEs Equipment Exhibition Portal.

The Market Hub is positioned to be the number one business directorate app in the country where one can visit and check out uploaded businesses and services, their contact details and also upload one’s businesses for prospective view and contact.

Conditional Grant Scheme (CGS)

SMEDAN also floated a Conditional Grant Scheme (CGS) for micro enterprises in the country.

The programme cuts across formalising small businesses in the informal sector, MSMEs’ capacity building, registration of micro enterprises with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), provision of micro insurance, opening of bank accounts, provision of grants (N50, 000 each) and delivery of business development service.

The scheme has so far been implemented in about 16 states, while over 30,000 entrepreneurs have been impacted in the programme.

SMEDAN/BoA Matching Fund Programme

Determined to enhance MSMEs’ access to operational capital, SMEDAN also developed a synergy with the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) for a Matching Fund Programme to boost the output of micro and small enterprises (MSEs) across the country.

The Matching Fund initiative which commenced on December 15, 2020, with the opening of the programme portal is a promotional intervention meant to deliver credit to the sub-sector, with triple objectives of enhancing enterprise output, competitiveness and jobs creation.

The disbursing entity, under the programme is the Bank of Agriculture Ltd (BOA).

The initiative which would see beneficiaries receiving N1.2 million to N5 million on business–friendly terms is however, opened for MSMEs located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kaduna and Oyo States.

SMEDAN Microfinance Bank

The proposed bank would also see part of the ownership extended to some major players in the nation’s MSMEs sector.

Director-general of the agency, Umaru Dikko Radda said SMEDAN has already begun talks with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) towards obtaining a license for the bank.

He said the need to set up the microfinance bank became imperative as it was becoming increasingly difficult for MSMEs to attract funding from conventional banks. The new financial institution is expected to begin operation this year.

One Local government One Product (OLOP)

Under the OLOP scheme, SMEDAN has been able to support several MSMEs in select local governments across the 109 senatorial districts in the country. On the ambitious scheme, whose pilot phase was implemented in Kaduna, Katsina, Osun, Anambra States and FCT in 2016, 2020 was its year of consolidation.

SMEDAN provided equipment support, workshop, access to capital, among others, to support production of MSMEs products in which each beneficiary local government has a competitive advantage.

National Policy on MSMEs

In 2020, SMEDAN put a mechanism in place to midwife a reviewed National Policy on MSMEs. The expected policy, which is a reviewed version of the existing one, is awaiting the nod of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to come into force.

SME Rating Agency

SMEDAN has also commenced moves to establish Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) rating agency in the country.

The agency is collaborating with the Bank of Industry (BoI) and the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank in this project.

When on stream, it is expected to de-risk the MSMEs and ensure they have seamless access to affordable finance.

Business Development Service Providers (BDSPs) Accreditation and Certification Framework.

SMEDAN in partnership with relevant stakeholders, established in 2020, the National BDSPs Certification and Accreditation Framework for accrediting BDSPs towards standardising the services offered to MSMEs.

MSMEs Mass Registration Project (MMRP)

The MSMEs Mass Registration Project (MMRP) is to enable SMEDAN to establish credible data of small businesses in the country.

The initiative holds a lot of promises for the nation’s MSMEs as those registered stood a chance to derive several benefits like easy access to business loan, mentorship, among others

Industrial Development Centres (IDCs) To Enterprises Clusters

SMEDAN has also signaled its readiness to ensure the nation’s Industrial Development Centres are converted to viable and functional enterprises clusters.

The Idu Wood Enterprises Cluster in Abuja was made operational by SMEDAN and has since become a major hub for furniture products.

SMEDAN said other enterprises’ clusters that would also boast warehouses, regular power supply and other industrial support services, are expected to spring up in several parts of the country in no distant time.