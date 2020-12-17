The different sectors of the economy have been hampered, businesses cannot take off and startups are dying. Director, Reignite Public Affairs, CMC Connect Group(Perception Manager) Omoba Adetola Odusote, Speaks on the need for Msme’s to leverage on blue ocean market to drive the different sector of the nation’s economy. Kingsley Okoh brings the excerpts:

Reignite Public affairs is an organization that try to facilitate and manage Relationship between government and the Business community. We do much of government relations, stakeholders’ engagements, issues and advocacy, legislative relations. We manage businesses in the public affairs space.

How did brands perform during the months of lock down brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic?

The performances of brands are a reflection of the macro environment generally. There was a pandemic that crippled the economy from March when it crept into Nigeria. It brought so much panic to the socio-political environment of the country; this led government to shut down everything, therefore businesses could not meet their targets. Economic activities were crippled and most of the organisations just managed to get by with what has become known as the ‘new normal’.

The entertainment sector was affected and people could no longer gather for functional engagements. Brands could not activate most of their plans and targets could not be met. Consumption patterns changed. The situation is now tough with our economy now in recession. Nigeria was already suffering from hyper inflation which coupled with the lockdown crippled economic activities. It affected the brands and most of them could not do marketing activities that would have driven sales and target.

The integrated marketing communication sector and the agencies were badly hit. Many of them lost their clientele base.

Clients that were on retainership changed the status of their retainership to ad-hoc and that affected the integrated marketing communication sector from advertising to experiential to public relations to direct marketing, were affected.

After the lockdown in August, businesses started picking gradually, fortunately, the fiscal policy of the government in the area of import ban some of the 48 items that were on the list of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made things worse. The fiscal policy crippled businesses because what businesses were using to procure forex, government withdraw them especially in areas where they needed the import, as a result the business environment could not be properly serviced. Those fiscal policies coupled with the high tax and excise duties affected businesses.

What was the First Reactions of Brands when the Lockdown was enforced?

Most brands reacted in panic. There was septic shock in the global market. America and the European government had panic reactions. There was lot of confusion everywhere. It took time before they begin to find a way around it. Brands that are within the FCMG category, lost it because they are driven by numbers, their marketing is driven by numbers and unfortunately everyone was locked in and what could move then were just edibles and consumers now begin to have choice and financial discipline.

Purchasing power was weakened and people begin to spend wisely and most complimentary brands like alcoholic drinks were avoided and many families had to cut down cost to discipline themselves.

Many brands suffered and many products expired in warehouses and they could not be distributed for sales. Those that have bought products could not sell and there was breakdown in supply chain. Everything was shut down. In all of these there was also border closure.

Nigeria is a peculiar case because the policy environment has not been encouraging and the physical environment has been harsh on brands. All these crippled the system and it is getting worse. Forex is not being made available for import and dollar which is the driver of performances and the key economic indicator is rising above N500.

The inflationary rate is at the extreme. Just Last month Nairametrics and Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released Nigerians inflation rate standing at 14.23 percent. What we had last month according to Naira metrics and NBS was the highest ever and no country has ever gotten to that point except for the backward nations.

We are suffering from hyperinflation, deflation and there is a continuous downward trend in the economic performances. Startups are dying, some cannot take off, small businesses are dying, poor governance and youth restiveness. So many things have come together to affect the business environment and not just brands alone. The different sectors are being hampered and the economy is living on debt. The economy is living on debt and government is borrowing the life out of this country.

What are the growth prospects for brands in 2021?

We are under the new normal so brands are reinventing themselves to the reality on ground. Most businesses and public engagements have shifted to online space. Brands that don’t want to die have to reawake their marketing strategy. They need to now know how to capture their audiences online, segment their audience, know their media style and know how to reach them because the digital space has now become the only space for different classes of people. Brands need to know that all their audiences within the demographic spread and various social strata can be reached through online and traditional media. Brands must reinvent themselves and respond to what the people need at this material time.

How would brands recoup on Investment?

Right now many of them are declaring profits and some of them are declaring losses. The year is winding down and the business calendars of some brands have already closed. Presently, most brands definitely cannot meet up their targets. For them to recoup their losses they have to be creative. Most brands must be creative, in terms of value offerings and packaging. Most brands must try to cut losses, wastages and they are already doing that. Most brands are now doing in-house public relations communication style to cut down marginal cost. They should try as much as possible to explore blue ocean market, and create new market in the face of competition. They must begin to think inward and creatively. They should be able to invent new service offerings and products. Nigeria breweries are coming with new products. Brands need to dimensionalise their offerings.

Companies with low profit margin, how will they survive in 2021?

Companies with low margins should break even. The Nigeria market is huge. They should create new things by bringing new offerings to the table. They should cut cost, do away with what they don’t need and try to open new markets for themselves. They should do more especially in research to know what to produce and what the people wants.

Basically, there are still opportunities out there for them to know what to invest, how to invest and what to produce. In the service sector for instance, Advertising and public relations, everybody should come together and think about there are opportunities. They should look beyond the old offerings. The integrated marketing communication should go beyond the traditional offerings.

The new normal is digital economy; they should ask themselves, where do we fit in in the digital economy? The Minister of digital economy in Nigeria is strongly pushing all frontiers and we must understand the paradigm shift and move with the trend. Gone are the days when we think that PR is more than media relations. PR business can’t even sit down with the traditional PR. You must create contents that will create value. Look at the various audiences and what can ignite their passion. Create something that brands can latch on. Brands are also looking for opportunities to reach out.

Government is creating things and coming out with all kinds of incentives, the stimulus package and people are not looking at that. We realised that only three percent of federal government economic incentives are being exploited in the South West, on all what is being created by World Bank on incentives for business but most business people don’t know that these things exist.

Recently, the Lagos State Government Launched the Lagos State Employment Trust Launched 5billion for Lagos Acceleration Programme for business and Federal government too had begun with the disbursement of survival stimulus packages for Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMES).

Brands must continually do sectoral analysis to know which sector is moving, which sector is driving the economy and wherein the opportunities for us to penetrate lies. Brands should look beyond taking a parochial view of their audience by connecting the brands to the targeted audience, and creating more contents to drive businesses and taking a snapshot of the sector that needs attention. For instance, the hospitality sector was badly affected with the pandemic and this should enable brands to bring on board the level of creativity that will drive and sustain businesses in this new era.

What are the survival strategies for brands to dovetail into the new year in the midst of the challenges of 2020?

They should define their audience very well. They should do perception audits of their business. The perception audits will allow them to know where they are in the minds of their consumers. It would allow them to know what their consumers want. It would give them opportunities to know what they need to let go. The performances ratio will allow them to concentrate on what is moving in the market. They should try and open new market and repackage it with brand promise. Consumers goods are very discerning and they go after what gives them the best satisfaction. All of them are competing for pockets that have low disposable income and it is people that can offer the best that will rule the market better.

Companies are rounding up financial year, closing up stocks and drawing the balance sheet curtains and organising Annual General Meetings (AGM) meetings. Looking at the negative growth during the year and the non-performances of business, how will they deliver to shareholders?

Many companies have not been able to declare dividends. When you are a shareholder, there is a risk involved in your investment. You sign to share in the risk and the profits. That is why most of these companies are limited liability companies, likewise public quoted companies. When the performances are good, you all share it and when the performances are bad, you all share it. It is best for companies to come out with their good books to explain how businesses have performed.

What is the likelihood that companies would have profits after Tax looking at the shrinking revenue and drop in sales volume?

The likelihood of them having profits after tax is dependent on their performance and if they are able to manage their cost within the macro-environment and ecosystem, they should be able to declare profits. Many companies have cut down on salaries, cut down on operating cost and slashed down budgets by sorts of percentages. The likelihood of many declaring profits is lean but those who have been able to respond to the situation swiftly will be able to declare their profits. Some will declare profits but won’t declare loss, some will declare loss and won’t declare profits. Some of them will go back to drawing board next year.

What are the key indicators for businesses to rebound?

They need to be refocused in the areas of competitive advantage by creating blue ocean market and thinking inwardly to develop products that will respond to the needs of the masses.