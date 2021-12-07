MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Airtel Networks Limited Nigeria and Mafab Communications Limited have emerged qualified bidders for the forthcoming 3.5 gigahertz (Ghz) spectrum auction for the deployment of fifth generation (5G) networks in the country.

The commission has set a reserve price of N75 billion ($197.4 million) for two lots of 100MHz TDD in the 3.5GHz bands to deepen broadband penetration in the country. The spectrum lot will cover all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on a subsisting policy of “use-it or lose-it”.

Following the release of the Final Information Memorandum (IM) for the auction of the 3.5GHz spectrum band by the commission, the two lots available in the 3500-3600 and 3700-3800 MHz frequency will be offered on a technology neutral basis for provision of communications service.

A statement by the director, public affairs, Nigeria Communications Commission, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde stated that the qualified bidders have met the criteria for participation in the licencing process of 3.5Ghz spectrum, including payment of the stipulated Intention to Bid Deposit (IBD) as outlined in the Information Memorandum (IM).

He said with this development, the stage is now set for the three companies to participate in the mandatory mock auction process which is a precursor to the main auction scheduled to hold on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja by 11:00 a.m. and on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the same venue and same time respectively.

According to the final IM document, “where a winner does not hold a Unified Access Service Licence (UASL) which is the operational licence for the frequency spectrum slated for auction, it will be issued at an additional fee of N374, 600,000.00 only or at the subsisting licence fee at the time of the auction.”

He said through the collaborative efforts of the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC) and Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited (NigComSat), the NCC secured the necessary 3.4-3.9GHz C-band for deployment of 5G services in Nigeria.

“The C-band is globally accepted as the candidate of choice for 5G deployment due to its excellent propagation characteristics,” he said, adding that it has become imperative to immediately license the 3.5GHz band in Nigeria for the deployment of 5G services.