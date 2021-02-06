As part of moves to support the Federal Government’s efforts to drive the National Identity Number (NIN) registration, MTN has said it is increasing capacity to provide enrolment services across its customer interaction touchpoints, rural locations inclusive.

Chief Customer Relations Officer for MTN Nigeria, Ugonwa Nwoye, in a statement said a reliable and sustainable National Identity Management system is a critical enabler that will deliver multiple benefits to the telecoms industry and the country as a whole. It will aid national economic planning and enhance security, governance and service delivery at all levels.

He stated that at locations where enrolment services have been introduced, alongside its standard COVID-19 safety protocols, MTN has deployed a dynamic onsite appointment booking system designed to limit indoor crowding at its service centres and plans to launch an online version shortly.

“We seek the continued patience and understanding of our esteemed customers and the public as we continue scaling up capacity,” Nwoye, stated.

He stated further that, “We are working closely with NIMC and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to expand the number of enrolment centres, and ensure that they provide an access point for as many Nigerians as possible. This involves close collaboration between other Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and NIMC to ensure certification and technical integration is seamless while offering maximum possible protection from COVID-19. Ensuring that every Nigerian has access to a location where they can enrol in the NIN system, while simultaneously registering their SIM cards, is critical to the expansion and deepening of our digital economy, and we are committed to collaborating with government in their efforts to achieve this.