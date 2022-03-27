Telecom giant, MTN Nigeria, has charged Nigeria’s Super Eagles to make Nigerians proud by clinch the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The CEO, MTN Nigeria, Karl Olutokun Toriola, gave the charge after the three time African Champions played a goalless draw with Ghana in the first leg of Qatar 2022 qualification playoff at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana on Friday.

The Ghanaians were the more dangerous side, dominating possession for large parts of the game, but the Eagles’ defence stood resolute with fine performances from Francis Uzoho and Leon Balogun.

Ahead of the return leg on March 29, 2022, the MTN boss urged the team to make the nation proud. “The tie is finely poised, and we have all to play for in the return leg. We are relentlessly backing our Super Eagles to clinch the qualification ticket. The entire nation is behind them and we are also rooting for them,” Toriola said.

Recall that in September 2021, MTN Nigeria, signed a three-year agreement with the NFF valued at 1.5billion Naira to become the Official Communications Partner of the Super Eagles and other national teams.

The company has remained consistent in its support for the team and the technical staff from the qualifiers for the just concluded African Cup of Nations and throughout the tournament.

Nigeria will face Ghana in the second leg of the FIFA qualifier on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja by 6pm. Toriola said the telecom giant, MTN, will be on ground at the stadium to excite football fans and cheer the Super Eagles to victory.

