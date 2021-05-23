The Terra Kulture Arena was lit brightly as Professor Wole Soyinka’s Death and the King’s Horseman was performed in eight performances over the course of four days in an elaborate celebration of Nigerian culture.

The Director of the play, Bolanle Austen-Peters put a spin on the story which included witty one-liners and pop culture references. The production featured several traditional dance numbers and musical performances woven brilliantly into the story.

The MTN Foundation’s support of the production is consistent with its goal to retell positive Nigerian and African stories, empower young skilled professionals and promote value creation through arts and culture. Expressing strong belief in the success of the production in advancing these goals, the Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, stated, “This production has no doubt advanced the discovery of our heritage. Many beautiful elements of our culture and art were put on full display for all to see and appreciate.

I am also delighted to see many young people in the cast and crew of this production flexing their creative muscles. These are some of our objectives at the MTN Foundation. Seeing them take form in this absolutely stunning production is very rewarding.”

Iterating the importance of telling Nigerian stories while expressing her gratitude to the MTN Foundation for its unwavering support for the production, Bolanle Austen-Peters stated, “It’s a privilege for us to be able to tell our own stories. It’s also extremely expensive and if not for our sponsors, we wouldn’t be able to do it. I want to thank MTN for making this possible. Ugonwa Nwoye, Chief Customer Relations Officer and Odunayo Sanya, the Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation is here. Thank you so much.”

Moshood Fattah, who plays Olunde weighed in on the value of the story in demystifying white supremacy and inspiring pride in the African culture. He stated, “Nigerians and by extension Africans have subconsciously come to see themselves as inferior to white people. Growing up, it used to make my stomach churn hearing black people speak so derogatively about themselves while exalting white culture as a standard. I still get ticked off by that behaviour and while Prof. Wole Soyinka pleaded for the play to not be seen as a clash of cultures, I’m inclined to disagree. My character Olunde literally demystified white supremacy in his scene! I just hope that the audience leaves the performance feeling a lot less insecure and more confident in who they are.”