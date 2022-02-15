The executive secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya said the foundation has invested over N380 million in theatre production, and over 3,000 creatives and skilled professionals have benefitted from its partnership and support for theatre productions.

Through its Youth Development initiative, the foundation has supported several projects including theatre productions, festivals, and visual arts exhibitions that highlight the rich heritage of our Nigerian and African culture.

Over 15 theatre productions in Nigeria have benefitted from MTN’s support, and these productions have been held in some of the most famous stages in Nigeria and abroad. Some of these plays have been shown in different countries including; the United Kingdom and South Africa.

In the past, the Foundation has supported some of the country’s most critically acclaimed stage productions such as, Tony Wants to Marry, Ibiom – When Doves Fly, Moremi, Fela, Death and the King’s Horseman; OMG the Musical and Flower, a virtual show, Ufok Ibaan and Osamede the Play.

The productions explored stories around historical events in Nigeria, as well as daily experiences that Nigerians can identify with. “This also ties into one of the foundation’s core values to promote youth development and empowerment through corporate social investment,” said Sanya.

The Foundation has supported several young creatives in the performing arts industry to actualize their artistic visions, including Ayo Jaiyesinmi, Joseph Edgar, Bolanle Austen-Peters, and Ayo Ajayi, a graduate of the MTN-MUSON School of Music scholarship programme.

The foundation said it continues to support initiatives to empower Nigerian youths and skilled professionals. Since its incorporation in 2006, MTNF has provided support through partnerships, donations, and scholarships reaching over 2,476 communities across the 36 states in Nigeria.

