MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has denied an alleged plan to disrupt its national communication service by the Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN).

The leading mobile network operator said it has not received any such communication from PTECSSAN and as such is unable to validate or comment on the issue of.the Alleged planned industrial action.

A statement by MTN NNigeria yesterday said itnemains committed to continued engagement with PTECSSAN and its representatives via established channels, adding that if there are any concerns, it is sure that they will be brought to MTN’s attention and dealt with in a mutually beneficial manner.

Speaking on the matter, MTN Nigeria’s chief human resources officer, Esther Akinnukawe, reiterated the company’s people focus saying, “Over the past two decades, MTN Nigeria has built a ‘people first’ culture that values diversity, inclusivity, and hard work.

“The company is dedicated to empowering employees and instilling in them a responsibility for our customers and communities. This is what defines and unites us,” adding that “all MTNERs are at liberty to exercise their right to free association.”

She said MTN cares immensely about the wellbeing of its workers, and regularly reviews people solutions and policies to ensure that they meet global best practice and make MTN Nigeria a great place to work. “We are committed to the development of our people and value their hard work and dedication.

“Our workforce is our most critical competitive advantage and a key differentiator in the marketplace, so we take staff welfare, remuneration and career development seriously. In line with this, we have stringent policies in place that promote meritocracy and protect our employees from all forms of harassment and discrimination and creates a workplace where employees feel valued and safe,” she added.

