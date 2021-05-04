BY CHIMA AKWAJA, Lagos

MTN Nigeria has reported that its service revenue increased by 17.2 per cent to N385.2 billion while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 19.1 per cent to N204.5 billion.

According to MTN Nigeria’s first quarter 2021 financial results, mobile subscribers declined by five million to 71.5 million in the first quarter of this year due to customer churn and the regulatory restrictions on new SIM sales and activations. Also, its active data users declined marginally by 71,000 to 32.5 million within the same period.

MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, speaking of the results said, the network made good progress in the first quarter of 2021 despite the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To him, “we continue to prioritise the safeguards put in place to protect the health and well-being of our people, customers and stakeholders and to control the spread of the virus while ensuring network resilience and efficiency.

“Operationally, service revenue in Q1 grew by 17.2 per cent YoY, in line with our medium-term target, supported by growth of 42.6 per cent and 8.0 per cent in data and voice revenue respectively. This was achieved despite the impact of the pandemic and a decline in our subscriber base due to the effects of customer churn and the restrictions on new SIM sales and activations arising from changes in SIM registration regulations.

“We continue to collaborate with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to update subscriber records with the National Identity Number (NIN).”

“Thus far, more than 35 million subscribers have submitted their NINs as at 30 April 2021, representing approximately 50 per cent of our subscriber base and 63 per cent of service revenue. We are also actively supporting the government’s NIN enrolment programme, with 182 points of enrolment active across the country. “

to increase the enrolment centres to provide an access point for as many Nigerian as possible,” he pointed out.

Toriola noted that MTN recorded an 86.7 per cent increase in data traffic and a 48.5 per cent increase in usage (MB per user) from the existing base. The improvement in data services was supported by the completion of our acquisition and activation of an additional 800MHz spectrum, enabling us to further increase traffic by 10 per cent and enhance throughput by 79 per cent.