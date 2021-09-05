MTN Nigeria said the top 20 spellers, their teachers and the spelling bee champion’s school will be rewarded with over N7 million in cash prizes, smartphones, laptops and goody bags in this year’s mPulse Spelling Bee competition.

The telecom operator stated this while announcing that its has commenced enrollment for the 2021 mPulse Spelling Bee on the mPulse website for interested nine to 15 year-olds and secondary schools students nationwide to enrol in the fully digital competition, which consists of three rounds, with the finale scheduled to hold on October 20.

Once registered, contestants can use resources available on the portal to practice their spelling. MTN mPulse provides affordable data plans and access to a bouquet of digital skills development and educational resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chief marketing officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho said, “the proposition reflects our commitment to enabling platforms for youth education and empowerment, and supporting schools, teachers and students in our communities.

“The mPulse Spelling Bee is designed to help students expand their vocabulary and explore the English language, which is an essential skill as they grow in life. It also allows them to practice public speaking, develop self-confidence, and engage in healthy competition. As an added bonus, there are fantastic prizes to be won,” she added.

Last year, 15-year-old Snow George of Starville School, Abuja emerged as the champion, and over N5 million in cash and prizes were won by the top 20 spellers. This year’s competition promises to be bigger and better, MTN added.