Why is MTN Group selling its shareholding in MTN Nigeria?

As we further the process of broadening ownership in MTN Nigeria Plc as you all know, we started our journey in this wonderful country in 2001. We have worked with a core group of Nigerian investors who provided us with the seed funding and who have been incredible partners over the years as the business has grown and thrived.

As we celebrate 20 years of operations in Nigeria this year, and Ican’t think of a better way to celebrate this milestone than to expand Nigerianparticipation in the shareholding of MTN Nigeria through public offer process. The sale of 575 million shares held by MTN Group in MTN Nigeria has been deliberately structured to ensure that it broadens our local shareholder base.

This provides opportunity for as many Nigerians as possible to become shareholders in MTN Nigeria and share in the growth and value that this great business creates into the future going forward. To be clear, we are not raising capital. This is a sell down by MTN Group of its shareholding in a structured process from just under 79 per cent to 65 per cent. Also, to be clear this is absolutely not any form of an exit of MTN Group from Nigeria.

With the security and logistics challenges, how do you intend to reach many Nigerians in a short time?

Our intention is to build a local shareholder base of more than two million Nigerians while remaining focused on being the largest retail shareholder base in the country. I’m confident that together our future represents the best possible partnership for Nigerians and for MTN. This transaction has been structured to maximise longterm retail participation.

We are bringing into the market a hybrid and digital application process. It is the first time a digital application process and an extensive network of licenced agents will ensure that we have as broad a footprint as possible and as much participation as possible from the north to the south to the east and to the westof Nigeria.

This management team in MTN Nigeria, which I have the privilege of leading is going to crisscross the country. We are going to Gombe, Adamawa, Sokoto, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Uyo, Onitsha, everywhere to talk about the sell down of shares and the opportunity for retail shareholders to share the value that we create and it is going to be a pleasure and honourto do so.

This offer is the first to provide a paperless subscription channel in Nigeria through the primary application administered by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and this enables retail investors to subscribe for shares electronically. What we are doing is taking the friction out of the process for people to invest in the stock market and in MTN Nigeria specifically. Applications can also be submitted through is suing houses or receiving agents and those are authorised stockbrokers and the Nigerian banks.

What role will MTN Nigeria be playing in Nigeria’s digital future?

Our business and vision are to build the largest and most valuable platforms for business through our connectivity business. We want to drive industry leading connectivity solutions through accelerated 4G broadband, continued acceleration of our fibre network or 5G participation, as the regulation allows and permits. We are investing over N600 billion over the next three years.

We want to create shared value. We don’t want to take all of this upside and keep it just for certain parties. It must be spread across the entire society, part of which is government. But of course, every individual in Nigeria must have the opportunity to invest in this business and see the growth of dividends and capital appreciation over the next few years. I believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.

Our values define what is important to us and our strategic intent is to drive leading digital solutions for Nigeria’s progress. We are the leading operator in Nigeria with just over 50 per cent market share. If you look at the stock exchange, we are the second largest listed company by market capitalization. This offer is one part of the deepening relationship between MTN Nigeria and this country. We are a Nigerian entity led by Nigerians, staffed by Nigerians and we export talent from MTN Nigeria into the rest of MTN group.