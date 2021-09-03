Nigeria’s leading telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria, on Thursday, September 2, 2021, signed a three-year multi-million naira investment in Nigerian football through the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and was announced as the official communications partner of the NFF.

According to Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN, the objective of the partnership is to excite the interest of a new generation of young Nigerians in national team football.

He said, “Football is a unifying national obsession. It brings people together, breaks down boundaries, creates conversations and inspires. We are privileged to have this opportunity to partner with the NFF and to be able to support all Nigeria’s National Football teams over the next three years.

“This is the start of what we hope will be an inspiring, productive and value adding partnership that can combine the role that technology plays, with the incredible experiences that football provides for the millions of Nigerians who follow the national teams.”