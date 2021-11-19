In its continued commitment to enhancing broadband access and internet penetration nationwide, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has entered into a partnership with Landafrique Nigeria Limited to deploy fibre-optic infrastructure connecting homes and businesses in Agbara industrial Estate, Ogun State.

This is following the installation of the same infrastructure in Dakkada Luxury Estate, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The agreement was signed at a formal ceremony held at MTN Nigeria’s Headquarters in Ikoyi on November 17, 2021, and had in attendance, MTN management led by the Chief Operating Officer, Mazen Mroue and accompanied by the General Manager, Enterprise Sales, Bukola Akande and General Manager, Fixed Broadband, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, as well as representatives from Landafrique Nigeria Limited, including the CEO, Paulo Cruz, Phillip Obih, General Manager, Sales, Landafrique and the General Manager, Agbara Estate Properties, Moshood Oyebode.

The partnership spans 10 years, and covers the deployment of MTN FibreNet Broadband internet services with at least 5Mbps and internet throughput to each housing unit; as well as industrial and commercial units within the estate.

Commenting on the partnership, the Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mazen Mroue, said the technology allows for increased network performance, as well as higher speeds over a long distance.