MTN Nigeria has rewarded its sales associates and partners across the country for exceptional performance in the last financial year.

The activities started with the Annual Sales Conference themed “Excellerate – the Future of Sales & Distribution” to equip the team for challenges of the new year.

An award ceremony to recognize staff and trade partners with exceptional performance in the past year held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event was attended by customer acquisition partners and sales associates from across the country.

Twenty-three awardees were recognised across various categories including customer acquisition partner of the year, data trade partner of the year, best sales and trade delivery manager of the year among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fortune 100 category recognises teams who exceed sales targets in their territories. Five winners in silver and gold categories received a brand new seven-seater and fifteen-seater bus respectively.

Golad Telecoms Limited emerged the National Winner in Fortune 100 category with special recognition from Tobechukwu Okigbo, chief corporate services officer, MTN Nigeria, who represented the chief executive officer, Olutokun Toriola at the event.

Congratulating the recipients, Okigbo thanked the ecosystem of MTN’s Sales and Distribution partners, noting that the company’s tremendous results can be attributed to their dedication and commitment while assuring them of a stronger relationship in the year 2022.

He added that, “It was exciting to observe that all the Fortune 100 winners were led by women. As an organisation passionate about creating equal opportunities, it’s my pleasure to recognise these women and look forward to greater rewards as we continue to surpass targets.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on behalf of the managing director, Olalekan Idowu, general manager, Golad Telecoms said, “Our partnership with MTN has been instrumental to the growth of our organisation and we remain committed to achieving the collective goals we have mapped out for the year. Golad Telecoms and MTN are good together.”

MTN Nigeria recently announced its transition from a telecommunication company to a full technology company. Full details of its refreshed brand identity was unveiled on February 27th with a new logo and simpler