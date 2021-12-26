The Senior Manager, External Relations, MTN Nigeria, Funso Aina, has been announced as one of the winners at the sixth edition of the Lagos State PR Industry Gala and Award (LaPRIGA), organised by the Lagos state chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

The event which took place recently in Lagos, recognised over 20 honourees from public relations consultancies, public and private sector practitioners, stakeholders, and the media in various categories.

Aina received the award for best in crisis management in recognition of his efforts in managing high-level stakeholders at MTN Nigeria.

He joined the company in 2012 as Public Relations Manager and has since provided strategic guidance for the company’s reputation management while driving targeted engagement among critical stakeholders.

While receiving the award, Aina says he considers the award, coming from an industry regulator, a testament to MTN’s commitment to ethical stakeholder management, issues optimization, and belief in working with Nigerians to progress. “I am grateful for the recognition and extend my appreciation to the Lagos Chapter of the NIPR for consistently organising the awards, and more importantly for promoting best practice in the industry.

