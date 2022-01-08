As the Super Eagles prepare for the African Cup of Nations which begins on Sunday, the official communications partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), MTN Nigeria, has restated its confidence in the ability of the team to go all the way and win the ultimate prize.

The chief executive officer, MTN Nigeria, Olutokun Toriola, commended the players and coaching crew for qualifying for the biggest football tournament in Africa and reiterated the brand’s support.

“As a company, we are committed to supporting Nigerians’ passions and are confident that our Super Eagles will do the nation proud. We stand proudly with fellow Nigerians in full support of the team because ‘This is Naija Where Football Lives’,” said Toriola.

The CEO will join the federal government delegation to Cameroon led by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation is expected to leave for Cameroon on January 10 ahead of Nigeria’s first game against Egypt the next day in Garoua.

On September 2, 2021, MTN Nigeria signed a three-year multi-million naira partnership deal with the NFF and was announced as the official communications partner for the Super Eagles and other national teams. MTN Nigeria will be unveiling a series of activities in the coming days to thrill Nigerians during the Nations Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT