MTN Group said it is committed to supporting a bi-national conference for businesses operating in South Africa and Nigeria while restating its long-term commitment to the Nigerian market.

The telecom operator also said it plans to connect 2,000 rural communities to its Nigerian network with the fifth generation (5G) network licence it is about to receive from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

MTN Group Chairman, Mcebisi Jonas and Group President and CEO, Ralph Mupita made the commitment to Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, H.E. Muhammed Haruna Manta when he led the delegation from MTN Nigeria- the group’s biggest operating company- to the headquarters of MTN, Africa’s largest telecom operator.

The official visit was the first by the chairman of MTN Nigeria, Engr. Dr. Ernest Ndukwe accompanied by MTN Nigeria CEO,Karl Toriola to MTN Group headquarters in Fairland, South Africa.

Jonas said the trip from the Group’s Nigerian colleagues was productive: “It has been a fruitful two days in which, together with our Nigeria team, we were able to unpack our plans in Nigeria and how these align to the Group’s strategic intent of providing leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.”

Ndukwe said MTN Nigeria was committed to Nigeria’s socioeconomic development: “MTN Nigeria believes that we should not only provide a service to customers, but also deepen connectivity access as well as drive financial inclusion.

“To this end, for 2022 MTN Nigeria intends to ensure the connectivity of an additional 2 000 rural communities and has secured 100 MHz of 3500 spectrum to enable Nigeria’s move to 5G.”

Mupita underscored the importance of MTN’s operations in Nigeria and South Africa to the overall health of the Group: “Nigeria and South Africa are our largest operations, contributing two-thirds of the value of the Group. Supporting the strengthening of economic and business relationships between the two countries is in line with our strategic priority to create shared value.”

Toriola elaborated on his operation’s role in creating shared value: “MTN Nigeria is committed to supporting the economic development of the country through driving public-private partnerships and initiatives such as CACOVID, the AU vaccine initiative and the construction of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.”

MTN Group owns 75.6 per cent of MTN Nigeria and continues to work towards further broadening the local shareholder base, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals. Over the medium term, we aim to reduce our shareholding to approximately 65 per cent.