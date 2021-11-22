FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has listed MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN) Plc N110billion series one senior unsecured fixed rate bond under its N200 billion bond issuance programme on its platform.

The chief executive officer, MTN Nigeria, Mr. Karl Toriola, said: “we are very proud of this landmark transaction, which is the first ever telecommunication bond issued in Nigeria and the largest corporate bond issuance in 2021.”

According to Toriola, the Nigerian debt capital market has given us the opportunity to diversify our funding sources further and enabled us to extend the maturities of our debt portfolio to match infrastructure investments.

Speaking on the successful bond issuance, the chief executive officer of Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, Mr. Bolaji Balogun, stated that, “the firm is honoured to have led the successful Series one bond issuance of N110billion working with the six joint Issuing Houses.

“The series one bond was oversubscribed and strongly supported by robust demand from over two hundred investors, which included Pension Funds and Asset Managers, Banks, Family Offices and High Net worth Individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This issuance is the largest corporate debt transaction this year and its success demonstrates MTN Nigeria’s strong credit profile, leading position in the market as well as its long-term prospects.”