MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has declared a total dividend of N20.355 billion as an interim dividend for the half year ended June 30, 2021.

The company’s H1 results released on the Nigerian Exchange Limited at the weekend revealed that the interim dividend amounts to N4.55 per two kobo ordinary share.

Revenue rose by 24.01 per cent to N791.263 billion, higher than N638.075 billion in H1, 2020, while operating profit gained by 33.82 per cent from N204.536 billion to N273.709 in the current period.

Profit before tax was up by 54.13 per cent to N215.116 billion as against N139.571 billion achieved in 2020. Profit after tax closed the period under review at N141.827 billion, compared to N94.879 billion, representing a growth of 49.48 per cent, while earnings per share also rose by 49.48 per cent to N6.97 from N4.66.

Meanwhile, mobile subscribers declined by 7.6 million to 68.9 million, impacted by the regulatory restrictions on new SIM sales and activation, active data users declined by approximately 52,000 to 32.5 million while service revenue was up by 24.1 per cent to N790.3 billion

Speaking on the results, CEO of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola said: “In the first half of 2021, we made good progress strengthening the resilience of the business, managing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and enhancing support to our people, customers and other stakeholders.”

“MTN Nigeria continues to invest in improved world class services and its network, accelerating the expansion of our 4G coverage and providing home broadband. As part of our rural connectivity programme, we plan to connect approximately 1,000 rural communities to our network this year with additional 2,000 communities in 2022,” Toriola added.