Meanwhile, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said refuted an online media publication that it has renewed the Unified Access Service Licence of MTN Nigeria.

A statement signed by the director, Public Affairs, NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said the story entitled “Govt renews MTN Nigeria licence amid 20 years of GSM Phones” was untrue.

The online publication which cited regulatory filings by the Nigerian Communications Commission as its source, stated that “MTN Nigeria, the nation’s largest mobile network operator (MNO), has secured regulatory approval of the renewal of its operating licence for another 10 years with effect from September 1, 2021.”

Adinde stated that “the Commission wishes to state that while MTN Nigeria has applied for the renewal of the Unified Access and Service (UASL) Licence granted to it by the Commission, the application is yet to be approved as it is still undergoing required regulatory processes. This statement is issued for the guidance of our general stakeholders.”