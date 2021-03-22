This is to express our deepest condolences, heavy-heartedness, sudden bereavement and an extension of our warm solidarity, as well as prayers, on the passing of Alh. Muktar Aliyu.

It is unworthy and an encroachment on the authority of Allah to say, his death was untimely. But, exiting the world at prime (38) is always the hardest thing to bear for the living. May Allah’s mercy be upon him.

Our father, Mal. Ibrahim Aliyu and the late Muktar’s siblings have had to see and bear the pains of many deaths in the family. May Allah comfort them all, with the best of comfort, patience and understanding of His will on helpless man. May their imans not drop in scale but get strengthened and increase in the trust and confidence in Allah.

On behalf of all the members of the 13 chapters of the Hill-Top Creative Arts Foundation in Nigeria and their numerous goodwill and prayers that flooded our Social Media platforms as well as from our associates (young and old) around the country, we pray for the manifestation of all the prayers, upon Late Muktar and the family of Mal. Ibrahim Aliyu.

The unpresidented solidarity and prayers poured out, no doubt, came from the impact of HIASFEST on the Nigerian child which Haj. Bala Kwatu, Muktar Aliyu and his brothers and sisters have been midwifing as one of the strongest platforms for catering for the creative, educational and social needs of the Nigerian child, today. May the spirit of this charity be one of the overwhelming lights in which Muktar will ride to heaven.

THE TEACHER AND HIS PUPIL

It is not HIASFEST that joined me with the Late Muktar Aliyu, he was my pupil. Many of them were, those children of Minna elite. I arrived there in 1989, to teach P.H.E.

Hill-Top Model School gave me an opportunity to see the rich guys in the society through their children. Only one house I didn’t touch. Guess who? No, not Gen. AbdulSalam.

How could I have taught all of them? You may wonder. I studied Physical and Health Education, whether at COE Minna or Samaru – Zaria. So, it was both in the classroom and school sport that they encountered me. People like Muktar must have been surprised to see me in creative writing. They left Hill-Top Model School, Minna in primary school. Many of them migrated to El-Amin International School, Minna. I was invited too but I didn’t go.

Me and Kayode (Planner) were well positioned to know many children of the influencers of Niger State and be known by them because of sport. More, Hill-Top Model School was not so populated. You had 15 on the minimum and 20 on the maximum in a class. It was easy for teachers to remember their pupils. It was a family house.

Mal. Ibrahim Aliyu (the Sardaunan Minna), Muktar’s father was never hidden to Minna boys. We knew him as a technocrat, then business man. He was SSG in 1979 or 80 but not later than 1983. He was also a gubernatorial candidate around 83. More, Baba Akote lives about 50 metres away from his house. I was always with Baba Akote there. I knew Chairman, Mal. Ibrahim Aliyu. I knew his daughter, Late Amina (Secondary), I knew Late Shehu (primary), I knew Saadiya (primary), I knew Muktar (primary) and Zainabu. In fact, I knew Jamila (Talba), Ibrahim (Talba) and small Farida (Talba). These are Sarkin Hausawa blood.

Mal. Ibrahim Aliyu ya ga abu a duniya, jama’a. He has seen the brightest and the darkest parts of life. There is money and there is death in his house. Children and wife! May Allah have mercy on him in the after-life. May he be reunited with them in Jannah. But, these deaths couldn’t have been an easy accommodation for him but he has remained calm. Each time I look at him from afar, I see the deaths posted all around him then I see the calm. May he not see any of his children go again, Ya Allah. Four big married children with a wife down and gone. You won’t understand. Weigh it with your own family and feel his pain.

One noticeable thing about Muktar was the colour of his skin among the lot while in primary school. Physically, he was slow, soft, careful, cool, soft spoken, soft-hearted, easy going and respectful, with one kain smile hanging there. Very respectful, indeed. Even his smile was slow. He wasn’t athletic and was therefore unqualified for active school sport as much as his mates. We lived in Bosso, I grew up inside Bahago and Bosso, therefore, Malama and I knew Muktar’s wife. We knew her mother. May Allah comfort her.

When Haj. Bala Kwatu’s curiosity and goodwill hatched HIASFEST, he didn’t only come to fire our art, he reunited me with my people: there, was Muktar Aliyu on the opening day (2019). I almost didn’t recognise him. “Ka tuna ni?”, I asked. “Uncle Baba”, he said softly with his slow smile. I asked Saadiya the same question in 2020. She also said; “Uncle Baba”, with her generous smiles and outwardness. I told her to give me her bag to take to her seat. She vehemently rejected the move. ” Haba sir, haba sir”, she swaved away. Hajara Masaga was nearby. Pupils of mine. I trailed Saadiya to her seat. Unlike Muktar, Saadiya is very expressive.

2021 HIASFEST, again, I was going to put them on the spot about our RESIDENCY but Muktar was not available, Mal. Ibrahim Aliyu was not available too, Saadiya was available …. In my speech, while I expressed our desire for HIASFEST’s next level target (2022), I also expressed a private fear about where life leads us: “Finally, if I do not get to this point next year, it’s all well; EVERYTHING GOES, in the end. Praise be to Allah, Who grant us time to live and function on earth, by His mercies and inspirations. Peace, dear children. I love you all! You know I do”. Thereafter, I broke down on the stage sobbing away in conclusion. It was Victoria Ndagi, in a corner of Legbo Kutigi hall, who came to handover her new handkerchief to me: “nothing will happen, sir”, she said. Barr. Ahmed Maiwada, ANA President, left his seat and came around: “Malam Baba, kana nan, in Allah Ya yarda”.

See now, something has happened, Muktar has left. Such a humble fellow.

Peace be with Muktar, upon his departing the earth and arriving the afterearth. Peace and mercy of Allah be upon his three children and wife. Peace be upon our dear oldman, Mal. Ibrahim Aliyu, whose faith has been thoroughly tested. May Jannah be his, with ease.

Farewell, brother Muktar.