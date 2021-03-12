The Chairman, Zakhem Construction Nigeria Limited (ZCNL), Engr Albert Zakhem has passed on. Before his death, he was also Zakhem Group Vice President for Nigeria and the Area Director for Zakhem International Construction Ltd – Nigeria.

The news of demise of this renowned international multi-sector entrepreneur who made an indelible mark in the Nigerian construction industry, was painfully disclosed to us as it occurred on Tuesday, 1st March 2021.

A statement jointly signed by the company’s Managing Director, Mr Uba Saidu Malami and the Head of General Services, George Chikhani described the death of the Chairman as the saddest incident recorded by the organization, stating that his death was a great loss not only to the company, but to the construction industry in Nigeria, Africa, the Middle East and world over.

“He was cosmopolitan and possessed urbane disposition, the qualities which he combined with his charismatic leadership style to grow and promote the company,” the statement said.

“It is particularly sad that Engr Albert Zakhem died at a time like this, when the construction industry in Nigeria, Africa and Middle East deeply need his wise counsel and physical participation,” the statement said, adding that his passion and pragmatic disposition to handling of issues will be dearly missed by all lovers of the industry.

According to the statement, “Engr Zakhem loved the industry and passionately served it for more than forty years,” adding that he was an authority to be reckoned with, especially in Africa and the Middle East where the impact of his leadership and investments were most felt.

The Managing Director, Mr Uba Saidu Malami described the late Chairman as a “father, leader, elder statesman in Africa and a legendary engineering professional and entrepreneur whose fondness for standard delivery of projects was remarkable,” a virtue he said impacted the growth of the company.

“Engr Albert Zakhem is a pragmatic leader whose sterling qualities took the company to great height in his time,” he added.

Engr Albert Zakhem, who was the immediate past Managing Director of ZCNL, worked with the Group for more than forty years in Africa and the Middle East. His portfolio includes major achievements through different leadership roles in various companies within the Zakhem Group. He was Director, International Pipeline and Offshore Contractors Association for Middle East & Africa.

He would be greatly missed by all who knew his roles and legacies in the Energy, Oil and Gas construction industry.