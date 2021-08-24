The Chief Customer Officer of Multichoice Nigeria, Mr Martin Mabutho, is dead.

Mabutho was said to have died on Tuesday morning after a brief illness in his home country, South Africa.

He was said to have travelled to Souh Africa on vacation. He was 47 year-old.

Chief Executive Officer of Multichoice, Mr John Ugbe, confirmed his death in a memo which reads, “It is with deep personal grief that I inform you of the passing of Martin Mabutho, our Chief Customer Officer. Words cannot adequately express our sadness at this moment. We have lost a friend, colleague, mentor and a genuine amazing human being.

“Martin passed away earlier today, Tuesday August 24, 2021, after a brief illness. He was a valued member of our team and an industry stalwart for many years. He will be sorely missed.

“We are grateful for the opportunity we had to work with him and experience his exemplary drive. As colleague and as a business, we will continue to honour his memory in all that we do.”